Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $307.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.96. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $330.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 167.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DUOL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,294.90. This represents a 35.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.