Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Unum Group news, Director Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,957.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,849.90. The trade was a 26.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,591.16. This trade represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 361.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

