Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$48.03

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:CWB opened at C$57.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.62. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.29.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$298.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.88 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.656168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

