Versor Investments LP Purchases 770 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

NYSE AI opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

