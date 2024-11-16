Versor Investments LP Has $315,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W raised Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $361,370.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,092,107.76. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,359,806.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,123 shares in the company, valued at $46,905,294.22. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,695 shares of company stock worth $8,283,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $69.15 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.