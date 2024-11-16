Versor Investments LP Sells 16,631 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMG opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.