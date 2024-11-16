Atria Investments Inc Buys 20,064 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 12.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HR opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

