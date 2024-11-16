Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$12.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.84.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$9.54 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million. Analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. In the last three months, insiders have sold 974,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,304. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

