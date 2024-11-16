4,400 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

