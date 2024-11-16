Versor Investments LP Invests $301,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. The trade was a 53.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $1,348,834. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

