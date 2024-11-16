Versor Investments LP Invests $329,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.9 %

CW opened at $358.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.60.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

