Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of CERT opened at $9.96 on Monday. Certara has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 79,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Certara by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 94.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 96,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

