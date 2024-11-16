Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

