Q2 EPS Forecast for Moelis & Company Lifted by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 140.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

