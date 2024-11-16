Russel Metals Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Stifel Canada

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%.
TSE RUS opened at C$43.06 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$35.20 and a 12 month high of C$47.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
