Robert W. Baird Lowers Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $834.45 million, a PE ratio of 919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

