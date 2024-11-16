Q2 EPS Forecast for Ovid Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst S. Schram now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.