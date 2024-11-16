Q2 Earnings Forecast for Cronos Group Issued By Roth Capital

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $768.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,237,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 870,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

