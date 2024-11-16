Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLNK

Blink Charging Stock Down 5.6 %

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. This trade represents a 12.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 731.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.