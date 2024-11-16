Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.79. Intevac has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Intevac by 42.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 24.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

