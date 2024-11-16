Ammar Al-Joundi Sells 19,900 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total transaction of C$2,174,075.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$108.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$60.17 and a 12-month high of C$123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

