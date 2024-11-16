Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 28.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,097,016. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.