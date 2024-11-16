B. Riley Weighs in on RumbleOn’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RumbleOn in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RumbleOn from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. RumbleOn has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $193.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RumbleOn by 3,910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleOn by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleOn in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

