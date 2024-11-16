Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 418,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,349,731.97. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Toast Price Performance
NYSE:TOST opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $41.05.
Institutional Trading of Toast
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Toast by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Toast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
