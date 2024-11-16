Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 418,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,349,731.97. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TOST opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Toast by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Toast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

