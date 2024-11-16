PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Benchmark

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAR

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.27 and a beta of 2.14. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.