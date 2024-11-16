Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OS. Baird R W raised Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Onestream Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OS opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth about $325,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

