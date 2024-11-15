Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 90.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.14. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

