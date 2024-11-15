Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,597 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 794.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $170.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.77 billion, a PE ratio of 148.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

