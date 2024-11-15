Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 37,850 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,281 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $20.20 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,363,589.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,357.35. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

