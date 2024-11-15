Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,672.90. The trade was a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,820 shares of company stock worth $21,892,856. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

