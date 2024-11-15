323 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LYB opened at $82.56 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.