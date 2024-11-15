Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,964.92.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,325.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,996.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,673.91. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $1,014.86 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

