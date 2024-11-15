DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $83,540,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $83.08 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.