Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.34.
STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Stellantis stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
