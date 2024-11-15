Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 6.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 7.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

