1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,844 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

