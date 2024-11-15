266 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. This represents a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

