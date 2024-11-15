Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,813 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares in the company, valued at $300,444.48. This represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

