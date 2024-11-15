The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allstate by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Allstate by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 50.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,106,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

