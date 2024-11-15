ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 603.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ITT by 19.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 242.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $151.75 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

