13,600 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.