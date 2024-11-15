Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,801 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,075,130.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 507,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.