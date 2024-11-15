Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 39 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $68,131,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $493.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.66. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.09 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

