Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.