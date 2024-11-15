Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 23.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 67,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.2 %

WIX opened at $184.01 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

