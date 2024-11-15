Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

