Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $19,307,295. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TYL opened at $614.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.46 and its 200 day moving average is $545.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

