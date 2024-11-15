FY2025 EPS Estimates for PRDO Boosted by Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

