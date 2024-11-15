Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 15.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

