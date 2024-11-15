Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $389,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $681.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

