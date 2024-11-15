Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

